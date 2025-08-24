How Does Gravity Affect Time?

Did you know that moving a clock one inch toward the ground would result in a slower tick compared to the same clock positioned higher up? Gravity doesn't just pull things; it also bends time. According to Einstein's theory of relativity, the stronger the gravitational field you're in, the slower time moves for you compared to someone farther from the mass. This is called gravitational time dilation, and yes, it exists way beyond the vicinity of black holes. It's happening constantly, right here on Earth.

Back in 2022, a couple of scientists at JILA (that's a joint lab between NIST and the University of Colorado Boulder) conducted an experiment to demonstrate this effect by placing two atomic clocks just one millimeter vertically apart from each other. Turned out, the clock positioned near Earth's gravitational center operated at a slightly slower rate than the clock located higher up. Which quantifiably proved that even the slightest vertical displacement meant an alteration in time flow.

This experiment confirmed, with precision never seen before, that gravity subtly distorts time on scales as small as a fingernail. "The most important and exciting result," said NIST/JILA Fellow Jun Ye, "is that we can potentially connect quantum physics with gravity ... It also shows that there is no roadblock to making clocks 50 times more precise than today — which is fantastic news."