5 Useful USB-C Accessories For Your MacBook

With the latest generation of MacBooks, Apple has completed the transition to the jack-of-all-trades USB-C port. USB-C is now the standard (and often the only) port for major connectivity. Apple's shift reflects a broader move in the tech world toward a unified high-speed connector that can handle everything from charging and data transfer to video output and audio. It's not just about the cleaner design look. USB-C can replace almost every traditional port, including HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, SD card slots, and even the 3.5mm audio jack.

That said, USB-C isn't just a replacement for older ports: It's a multifunctional standard that can do far more than most users realize. If you're relying on USB-C only for charging or the occasional dongle, you're missing out. With the right accessories, you can expand your MacBook's capabilities, from faster data transfers to external displays, high-quality audio, and seamless travel solutions. Here are some of the most useful USB-C gadgets we recommend.