Android Is Finally Getting One Of iMessage's Best Features

There are still some questions about just how long the feature gives you to delete a message from a conversation, with Android Authority noting that it was able to delete a message up to an hour after the message was originally sent. That seems a bit excessive, personally, especially since Apple's Undo Send only supports deleting a message for two minutes.

It's also important to note that deleting a text does not stop anyone else from seeing it before the deletion goes through. Plus, if the person that you're texting with is using a version of Google Messages that is older, the message won't be deleted for them. That also means that using any other messaging service outside of Google Messages will likely yield the same result, though I can't test that particular pain point as I haven't received the update.

Of course, most people on Android are likely already using Google Messages, despite its shortcomings. It's become the default messaging app on many Android phones, including Samsung. While the exact limitations of how and when you can delete a message aren't clear just yet, there's no doubt that having this ability will make many Android users happy.