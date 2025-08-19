Upcoming Gemini Live Feature Could Make It A True Replacement For Google Assistant
Based on new details found in an APK breakdown, it looks like Google is getting ready to turn Gemini into a complete replacement for Google Assistant — which is a feature the company plans to discontinue before the end of the year. The tech giant has steadily been expanding what it offers in Gemini, previously launching Gemini Live, which can see what's on your screen, as well as what's in front of you, and then provide information and answers based on the images and video it sees.
While you can already use Gemini Live across Android and iPhone devices, a recent breakdown of the Google app allowed Android Authority to get a look at some possible new features that could be coming to the service. Now, it's important to note that these features are not live yet, and they may change completely before becoming publicly available. However, Android Authority was able to mess around with some settings within the app to make the new interface accessible, and it looks like a significant upgrade.
Easier access to Gemini
The new change looks like it will give Gemini users more easy access to the power of Gemini Live by utilizing a floating interface that relies on a smaller window for Gemini itself, as well as card-like windows that create a sleek picture-in-picture view over the background app.
In Android Authority's showcase, the site was able to view its page on X while also creating a note in Google Keep and looking at something on Google Maps, all without closing the X app. On top of the changes to the floating interface, the report notes that Gemini doesn't automatically push you to the main chat window for Gemini when you go back. Instead, Android Authority says that doing so with the new feature active will actually take you back to the app that you were using. This could make Gemini Live easier to interact with when multitasking. Of course, as I noted above, APK breakdowns like this don't guarantee that these features will ever see the light of day. And, if they do, they might change drastically before their public release.
That said, based on how polished this looks already, and the push for Gemini to replace Google Assistant, it wouldn't surprise me to see this feature drop in the near future — possibly when the company launches the new Pixel 10 lineup on August 20. We already know the Pixel is getting new Gemini camera features, so launching another updated AI feature would make sense to help showcase Gemini on the new Pixel phones.