Upcoming Gemini Live Feature Could Make It A True Replacement For Google Assistant

The new change looks like it will give Gemini users more easy access to the power of Gemini Live by utilizing a floating interface that relies on a smaller window for Gemini itself, as well as card-like windows that create a sleek picture-in-picture view over the background app.

In Android Authority's showcase, the site was able to view its page on X while also creating a note in Google Keep and looking at something on Google Maps, all without closing the X app. On top of the changes to the floating interface, the report notes that Gemini doesn't automatically push you to the main chat window for Gemini when you go back. Instead, Android Authority says that doing so with the new feature active will actually take you back to the app that you were using. This could make Gemini Live easier to interact with when multitasking. Of course, as I noted above, APK breakdowns like this don't guarantee that these features will ever see the light of day. And, if they do, they might change drastically before their public release.

That said, based on how polished this looks already, and the push for Gemini to replace Google Assistant, it wouldn't surprise me to see this feature drop in the near future — possibly when the company launches the new Pixel 10 lineup on August 20. We already know the Pixel is getting new Gemini camera features, so launching another updated AI feature would make sense to help showcase Gemini on the new Pixel phones.