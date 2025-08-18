Made By Google 2025: How To Watch Google's Pixel 10 Event On August 20

Alongside our first official look at the entire Pixel 10 lineup, we're also expecting to get confirmation of the prices of these new devices, as well as a look at any Pixel-specific features Google plans to release in the next iteration of Android. We do have an idea of what to expect , as Pixel 10 prices leaked days ago. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly include a new 1TB model, making it the most expensive phone Google has ever offered at $2,149. It will be the first time a Google phone has ever retailed for over $2,000.

Specifics are still hard to nail down, but the Pixel 10 specifications have leaked repeatedly as well. We do know the Pixel 10 series will run the next generation of Google's Tensor chip, Tensor G5, and that some of the devices in the lineup are expected to have an increased maximum brightness. Rumors also suggest the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will support full Qi2 compliant charging, complete with magnets built into the device.

We expect to see the Pixel Watch 4 as well, which is slated to receive a new charging system based on rumors and leaks. It won't support wireless charging yet, but it will seemingly do away with the old pin-based charging system in favor of one that latches onto the side. Google will likely round out the hardware reveals with the Pixel Buds 2a, potentially adding active noise cancellation to the budget-friendly earbuds.

Google will reveal release dates for all of these new devices during the event, though it's worth noting that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to be delayed until October due to supply line issues, possibly alongside the Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4.