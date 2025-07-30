Google Pixel 10 Prices Leak Weeks Ahead Of Official Reveal

Based on the leaks we've seen so far, the Pixel 10 will start at $799 for 128GB in the U.S. and $1,099 in Canada. The 256GB variant will jump to $899 for U.S. buyers, while Canadian consumers will need to dish out $1,299. Android Headlines also says that Pixel 10 buyers will get six months of Google's AI Pro Plan, as well as six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

Moving to the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, The Pixel 10 Pro will start at $999 for 128GB ($1,349 in Canada). The price continues to go up from there, with each storage option jumping in price to $1,099 for 256GB, $1,219 for 512GB, and $1,449 for 1TB in the U.S. In Canada, these variants will cost $1,479, $1,649, and $1,949 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, respectively.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL will start at $1,199 for 256GB and jump to $1,319 for 512GB and $1,549 for 1TB in the U.S. Canada buyers will need to dish out $1,629, $1,799, and $2,099, respectively. And, despite rumors to the contrary, it looks like the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will sport similar prices to last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That means you can pick up a 256GB Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $1,799 in the U.S. ($2,399 in Canada). There will also be 512GB and 1TB models available, which are priced at $1,919 and $2,149 in the U.S. and $2,569 and $2,869 in Canada.

Google has already shown off the Pixel 10 design ahead of its official reveal, and with these new leaks, we finally have an idea of what to expect when it comes to pricing. And, I have to say, the Pixel 10 lineup is shaping up to be a nice step forward for Google, especially if its AI features continue to deliver as they have in the past.