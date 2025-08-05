Pixel 10 Fold Pro And Pixel Watch 4 Won't Release Until October, New Reports Suggest
New reports suggest that at least two devices in Google's upcoming 2025 hardware lineup could be delayed by up to two or three months. The company is expected to showcase its Pixel 10 lineup in detail later this month, but for now, rumors and leaks are swirling everywhere, alongside Google's official Pixel 10 design tease.
Chief among those new rumors is a report that Google has run into some supply chain problems, which could delay the launch of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as well as the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a. German IT publication WinFuture says that it has received information from "well-informed" sources that the company's supply chain has led to some production delays on the Pixel 10 lineup.
While the non-foldable Pixel 10 phones are expected to be available on schedule after their August 20 reveal, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Watch 4 aren't expected to arrive until later in the year — potentially as late as October.
Why Google's 2025 Pixel lineup is facing delays
Of course, there is one primary reason we might see delays on these new Pixel devices. For starters, the Pixel Watch 4 is seeing some major changes, with reports suggesting that the Pixel Watch 4 will ditch its old charging system for a new, side-oriented option. It still isn't getting wireless charging, but it likely required new hardware to make the changes.
Additionally, rumors and leaks have suggested that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be the first of Google's foldables with support for Qi2 charging, as well as an IP68 certification, which could mean new hardware was needed to bridge the gaps in those areas. Further, the newest Pixel Fold will feature a new display and hinge compared to past designs.
However, there's no clear reason for why the Pixel Buds 2a might see any kind of delay. But, considering the sources from these reports didn't specify the issues themselves, everything here is a bit of conjecture. The point still stands that excitement around Google's new Pixel 10 lineup could find itself dampened due to these delays. We'll find out if the report is accurate soon enough, as Google only has a couple of weeks to go until its official announcement, though the Pixel 10 prices have already leaked online.