Pixel 10 Fold Pro And Pixel Watch 4 Won't Release Until October, New Reports Suggest

New reports suggest that at least two devices in Google's upcoming 2025 hardware lineup could be delayed by up to two or three months. The company is expected to showcase its Pixel 10 lineup in detail later this month, but for now, rumors and leaks are swirling everywhere, alongside Google's official Pixel 10 design tease.

Chief among those new rumors is a report that Google has run into some supply chain problems, which could delay the launch of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as well as the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a. German IT publication WinFuture says that it has received information from "well-informed" sources that the company's supply chain has led to some production delays on the Pixel 10 lineup.

While the non-foldable Pixel 10 phones are expected to be available on schedule after their August 20 reveal, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Watch 4 aren't expected to arrive until later in the year — potentially as late as October.