Google's Most Expensive Phone Yet May Get A Feature S25 Ultra Users Missed Out On
We've been learning more about Google's upcoming Pixel 10 lineup thanks to leaks and rumors that have been swirling around the Internet, including some "leaks" from Google. For the most part, though, these leaks have been pretty light on overall specs beyond promising improved performance with Google's new Tensor G5 chip. A new leak suggests the most expensive phone Google has ever released, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, could get a feature I wish my Galaxy S25 Ultra had: Qi2 compliant charging.
Now, if you've followed the release of Qi2 charging at all, you'll know that the S25 Ultra technically has Qi2 charging. But, instead of being Qi2 compliant, like the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to be, the S25 Ultra is just Qi2 ready. While those two terms might look similar, they have one major difference. Qi2 devices can wirelessly charge on the Qi2 standard. However, they don't have built-in magnets, which is the staying power behind why people love iPhone's MagSafe feature so much.
Qi2 compliant devices, on the other hand, have magnets built in, allowing the phone to lineup perfectly with Qi2 chargers, as well as to connect to magnetic-based attachments. And, according to leaker Evan Blass, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be Qi2 compliant when it launches.
This is a huge deal for Pixel fans
The reason the suggestion that Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be Qi2 compliant is so important is it marks one of the first times Google's Pixel lineup could offer a hardware feature that Samsung doesn't offer. The lack of Qi2 compliant charging on the S25 Ultra has been a bit of a disappointment all around. It's a bit confusing why Samsung didn't incorporate the functionality into its device when Apple's MagSafe is so popular and other Android manufacturers are already doing it, too.
We've also already seen reports that the Pixel 10 series will be thicker and heavier than previous generations.They'll remain around the same price overall, aside from the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which will offer a new 1TB variant that prices over $2,000. We've also seen rumors that the Pixel 10 Fold Pro will be delayed to an October release, which this new leak also seems to corroborate.