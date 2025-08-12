We Just Got Our First Official Look At Google's Most Expensive Phone Ever
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is one of the most anticipated phones of the year, and for good reason. Everything we know about the upcoming device suggests that it will continue building on the evolution of Google's foldable designs. Now, the tech giant has dropped yet another teaser for its Pixel 10 lineup, this time dramatizing the feeling you get when you open your new phone for the first time.
While past teasers have taken aim at Apple's failures with Siri, this teaser comes across a bit more ambiguous. There's still a tagline that could be taken as a slight against the iPhone's ongoing AI struggles, with Google saying "Ask more of your phone" in the video's description, though we're still anxiously awaiting our first look at Apple's rumored foldable phone.
What's more important, though, is that this teaser marks the first time we've officially been given a brief look at what is expected to be Google's most expensive phone to date, and it looks about like what you'd expect.
Experience that new phone feeling twice
The new teaser, which is just 30 seconds long, offers a brief glimpse at the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but doesn't feature any real surprises thanks to the previous Pixel 10 leaks we've seen. The new devices are expected to sport high-end OLED panels with a higher max brightness of 3,000 nits and the more powerful Tensor G5 chip. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold and other Pixel 10 devices are also expected to launch with a slew of Gemini-powered camera features, including an AI Camera Coach and a conversational photo editor.
We already have a good idea of how much the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will cost, as well, with price leaks suggesting it will run at similar pricing to last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This time around, though, we expect Google to debut a 1TB variant of the Fold, which will make it Google's most expensive phones to date with a rumored price tag of $2,149.
Google is expected to fully unveil the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, as well as the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, on August 20. However, recent reports suggest that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be delayed to October, along with the Pixel Watch 4 — which is set to receive a new charging setup.