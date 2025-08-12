We Just Got Our First Official Look At Google's Most Expensive Phone Ever

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is one of the most anticipated phones of the year, and for good reason. Everything we know about the upcoming device suggests that it will continue building on the evolution of Google's foldable designs. Now, the tech giant has dropped yet another teaser for its Pixel 10 lineup, this time dramatizing the feeling you get when you open your new phone for the first time.

While past teasers have taken aim at Apple's failures with Siri, this teaser comes across a bit more ambiguous. There's still a tagline that could be taken as a slight against the iPhone's ongoing AI struggles, with Google saying "Ask more of your phone" in the video's description, though we're still anxiously awaiting our first look at Apple's rumored foldable phone.

What's more important, though, is that this teaser marks the first time we've officially been given a brief look at what is expected to be Google's most expensive phone to date, and it looks about like what you'd expect.