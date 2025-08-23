These Graphics Cards Are The Worst Bang For Your Buck Right Now

The GPU market has been in a strange place since the rise of crypto mining and its reliance on high-end video cards. The prices on graphics cards have been heavily impacted, with new video cards often outpacing their manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP). Inventory shortages and tariff issues are also making problems worse.

These issues have now also filtered down to mid-range and budget graphics cards, especially as people look to those offerings because of the shortages and inflated costs of high-end graphics cards. When it comes to price-to-performance metrics, finding the right graphics card can start to get more than a little complicated for consumers.

You might pay well over $4,000 for the latest RTX entry from Nvidia, but that doesn't necessarily make it a good value. Consumers can find it incredibly confusing to see new budget focused graphics cards from companies like Nvidia marketed at a reasonable MSRP, only to then see sometimes over a 100% markup when shopping for those cards online.