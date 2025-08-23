Microsoft's Copilot Has One Feature ChatGPT Won't Have Any Time Soon

Microsoft Copilot is the company's most significant foray into the AI-assistant space. Microsoft intends this tool to support users throughout their daily lives with the ability to draft emails, summarize documents, assist in video games, and more. Recent reports suggest that tens of millions of users had taken the leap with Microsoft Copilot as of this May.

With Microsoft having its Windows OS on over 1.4 billion devices around the globe, integrating Copilot into its product lines gives the company an extensive reach with an established user base. This allows the company to better compete with other AI tools, like the popular ChatGPT service that features over 500 million weekly users.

With competition being one of the key drivers of innovation, Microsoft has been introducing new features into Copilot in order to stay competitive in the market. This includes Copilot's integration into Microsoft 365, something that resulted in a price hike for the service. Copilot has also recently added the ability to create AI-powered podcasts, as well as a memory feature that allows its AI to recall things about users. The latest impressive addition to Copilot comes in the form of what Microsoft is calling Copilot 3D, a service that lets you turn 2D images into 3D models.