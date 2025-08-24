Can You Use Google Wallet On Your Samsung Galaxy Watch?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch has been a popular wearable for quite some time, going up against the likes of Apple, Google, and a few other wrist-strapped competitors. The Galaxy lineup is pretty incredible, though, and Samsung is no slouch when it comes to new and exciting features. Of course, one of the major conveniences of any smartwatch is being able to use it to purchase goods and services, as you would a debit or credit card.

Samsung Pay or Samsung Wallet (depending on the country you live in) is the default payment platform built into Samsung Galaxy products, including the Galaxy Watch lineup. You'll also be able to use a handful of alternative payment methods, one of them being Google Wallet. Ever since the release of the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung watches have been running Google's Wear OS — with Samsung's proprietary One UI Watch manning the surface. So, as long as you own a Galaxy Watch 4 or later, you'll be able to set your device up to use Google Wallet as your primary payment method. Here's everything you need to know.