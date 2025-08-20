Google's Pixel 10 Series Features New Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue AI, And Pixelsnap Wireless Charging

Google unveiled the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL on Wednesday, after months of leaks that spilled nearly every secret. The Pixel 10 designs leaked months before the Made by Google event, as did the specs, release date, and pricing. Google confirmed all of those rumors during the event.

The Pixel 10 phones offer the same designs as their predecessors with one important change. The phones support Qi2 wireless charging, which means the new Pixels feature Pixelsnap magnetic rings on the back. They support magnetic chargers, including MagSafe, as well as various other magnetic accessories. Also, the new Pixel 10 models introduce a few interesting AI features, including new camera functionality and a Magic Cue ability that uses on-device AI to surface contextually relevant information.

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are available for preorder on Wednesday. Prices start at $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively. The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with 256GB of memory, which explains the slightly higher price tag than last year's entry price. The Pixel 9 Pro XL was available in a 128GB storage option, which is no longer an option this year. The Pro models come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade colors. The standard Pixel 10 will be available in Obsidian, Frost, and Indigo. All phones come with a free year of Google AI Pro (valued at $240). The Pixel 10 models will ship to buyers and hit stores on August 18.