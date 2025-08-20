Google's Pixel 10 Series Features New Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue AI, And Pixelsnap Wireless Charging
Google unveiled the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL on Wednesday, after months of leaks that spilled nearly every secret. The Pixel 10 designs leaked months before the Made by Google event, as did the specs, release date, and pricing. Google confirmed all of those rumors during the event.
The Pixel 10 phones offer the same designs as their predecessors with one important change. The phones support Qi2 wireless charging, which means the new Pixels feature Pixelsnap magnetic rings on the back. They support magnetic chargers, including MagSafe, as well as various other magnetic accessories. Also, the new Pixel 10 models introduce a few interesting AI features, including new camera functionality and a Magic Cue ability that uses on-device AI to surface contextually relevant information.
The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are available for preorder on Wednesday. Prices start at $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively. The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with 256GB of memory, which explains the slightly higher price tag than last year's entry price. The Pixel 9 Pro XL was available in a 128GB storage option, which is no longer an option this year. The Pro models come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade colors. The standard Pixel 10 will be available in Obsidian, Frost, and Indigo. All phones come with a free year of Google AI Pro (valued at $240). The Pixel 10 models will ship to buyers and hit stores on August 18.
Pixel 10 hardware and specifications
The three Pixel 10 phones might look just like their predecessors, but they pack several hardware upgrades that make them better phones than the Pixel 9 models. It's not just magnetic wireless charging that Google added this year. The standard Pixel 10 has a brighter 6.3-inch display that goes up to 3,000 nits. Also, this is the first standard Pixel phone to feature a 5x telephoto lens that supports 10x optical quality zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom (with AI). The handset has a 4970 mAh battery that offers 30+ hours of battery life and 30W charging.
The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL also have larger batteries than before, at 4870 mAh and 5200 mAh, but they have the same 30+ hour battery life estimate. The Pixel 10 Pro XL supports 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging, while all other Pixel 10 models are capped at 15W. The larger phone also supports 45W wired charging as long as you own a charger that can deliver that power. The Pro models come with 16GB of RAM, compared to 12GB for the standard model, and feature up to 1TB of storage. The standard Pixel 10 only goes up to 256GB of storage.
All three phones run on the same Google Tensor G5 processor. Leaked benchmarks have already shown the phone will not outperform the iPhone 16 or the Galaxy S25. However, this is a 3nm chip made by TSMC for Google. It's faster than its predecessor (34% faster CPU and 60% faster TPU), and it can run Gemini Nano AI faster and more efficiently. Gemini Nano powers several on-device AI features, including the new Magic Cue ability.
Magic Cue and all the other Pixel 10 AI features
Gemini Nano is responsible for handling several on-device AI features, including Magic Cue, Voice Translate, Call Notes with actions, and Personal Journal. Magic Cue is a brand-new AI feature for Pixel phones that Google is introducing alongside the Pixel 10. Magic Cue can provide helpful information related to what you're doing on the phone when you need it most. Magic Cue works on-device and sees data from other apps, including Gmail, Calendar, Screenshots, and Messages.
Magic Cue will only surface information if it can find it in other apps. Google offered an example where a friend texts to ask you when your flight lands, and Magic Cue pulls up relevant information for you automatically, ready to be shared in Google Messages. Magic Cue also works in the Daily Hub, but it's optional and can be turned off at any time.
Gemini Live also received upgrades for the Pixel 10 series. The AI assistant can see what you see via the camera and provide guidance immediately by highlighting items on the screen. Google first demoed these capabilities at I/O 2025 during the Project Astra segment.
Speaking of the Pixel 10 camera, Google added several new AI capabilities to the Camera and Google Photos experiences. A Gemini-based Camera Coach will provide suggestions for taking photos. Auto Best Take will grab up to 150 frames to deliver the best selfie shot featuring multiple people. Panorama mode gets even wider, supporting up to 5x telephoto panoramas. The Pixel 10 Pro models feature AI-enhanced Super Res Zoom of up to 100x. Finally, Google Photos will let you edit pictures by describing edits. All the Pixel 10 images, AI-edited or not, will feature C2PA Content Credentials metadata.