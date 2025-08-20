Meet Google's New Wearables: Pixel Watch 4 And Pixel Buds 2A
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new wearable devices in addition to launching the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold handsets. These wearables aren't exactly surprises, having appeared in leaks preceding the event. But the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2A are finally official. They can both be preordered from Google's online store, but they won't ship to buyers until October 9. That's the same release date as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The Pixel Watch 4 is easily the more exciting wearable coming out of Google's event. The smartwatch comes in 41mm and 45mm flavors. Both of them are available to preorder for $349 or $399 (Wi-Fi versions) and $449 or $499 (LTE versions). The Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to feature standalone Satellite Communications support, which might come in handy in scenarios where Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity isn't available.
The Pixel Watch 4 models also introduce a brand-new Actua 360 dome display. The screen itself is curved to offer a larger viewing area. Google increased the watch brightness by 50%, meaning you get up to 3,000 nits. The Pixel Watch 4 models also introduce better battery life than the Pixel Watch 3 versions. You'll get up to 30 hours or 40 hours of battery, depending on size. Also, the Watch 4 models recharge faster via a new Quick Charge Dock, needing just 15 minutes to go from 0% to 50%.
The new AI health coach
Powering the new Pixel Watch 4 experiences are the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Wearable platform and Google's new ML-powered co-processor. The smartwatch runs Google's new Material 3 Expressive design, which means you're getting dynamic menus, richer colors, and improved user interfaces over the previous generation. The Pixel Watch 4 will let you access the Gemini chatbot without reaching for the Pixel phone. Just raise your hand to talk, and Gemini will be ready to assist.
More exciting are the health features available on the Pixel Watch 4 models. After all, health and fitness are the main reasons for buying such devices. The new smartwatch features a Gemini-based AI health coach that should provide proactive sleep and fitness tips customized to your needs and context.
The AI health coach will be available in preview mode in October to all Pixel Watch 4 and Fitbit Premium users. Once it rolls out, the AI coach will help you build a custom training plan by taking into account your goals, preferences, and home equipment. The AI will offer detailed workout suggestions and targets. It'll adjust the plan based on the health information the Pixel Watch 4 collects from the user.
The personal health coach will also answer questions about your well-being while taking into account the same health and fitness parameters. The AI will follow your health data and training progress and identify trends (as seen above). Google says the new Pixel Watch 4 is its most accurate sleep tracker yet, as it uses machine learning to improve sleep tracking accuracy. The AI health coach will help you understand your sleep stages, provide insights on how to improve sleep quality, and help you adapt your sleep schedule to your routines.
The new Pixel Buds 2A wireless earphones
The Pixel Buds 2A wireless earphones cost $129, and they're the smallest and lightest A-series Pixel Buds made to date. The wireless earphones come in Iris and Hazel color options, and they feature the same "twist-to-adjust" stabilizer seen in the more expensive Pixel Buds 2 Pro to ensure a better in-ear fit. The wireless earbuds pack Google's Tensor A1 chip and support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a first for the cheaper A-series.
The Pixel Buds 2A will deliver about 7 hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 20 hours of battery with the case. The cheaper buds support hands-free Gemini when paired with a phone running Google's AI chatbot.
Google also updated the Pixel Buds Pro 2 on Wednesday, adding a new Moonstone color option to the line, and a few new features, including Adaptive Audio, Loud Noise Protection, and support for Gemini actions, like shaking your head for accepting or declining calls.