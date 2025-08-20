Meet Google's New Wearables: Pixel Watch 4 And Pixel Buds 2A

Google on Wednesday unveiled two new wearable devices in addition to launching the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold handsets. These wearables aren't exactly surprises, having appeared in leaks preceding the event. But the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2A are finally official. They can both be preordered from Google's online store, but they won't ship to buyers until October 9. That's the same release date as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Pixel Watch 4 is easily the more exciting wearable coming out of Google's event. The smartwatch comes in 41mm and 45mm flavors. Both of them are available to preorder for $349 or $399 (Wi-Fi versions) and $449 or $499 (LTE versions). The Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to feature standalone Satellite Communications support, which might come in handy in scenarios where Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity isn't available.

The Pixel Watch 4 models also introduce a brand-new Actua 360 dome display. The screen itself is curved to offer a larger viewing area. Google increased the watch brightness by 50%, meaning you get up to 3,000 nits. The Pixel Watch 4 models also introduce better battery life than the Pixel Watch 3 versions. You'll get up to 30 hours or 40 hours of battery, depending on size. Also, the Watch 4 models recharge faster via a new Quick Charge Dock, needing just 15 minutes to go from 0% to 50%.