Big Tech Is Going All-In On Nuclear Energy - Here's Why

If you've been paying attention to headlines recently, you might have seen news that Google is going all-in on nuclear energy. It's a first-of-its-kind move that more big tech companies are likely to follow, and while it might not make much sense on the surface, there's actually a really good reason that Google and others are making this move. It all comes down to the current AI revolution that is driving a lot of the tech industry's movements right now.

Over the past couple of years, AI has ballooned exponentially. From chatbots like ChatGPT with its updated privacy features that can help with almost anything, to generative AI features built right into your smartphone — like Google's AI-powered audio and video editing features — AI is everywhere. And while AI is becoming more effective and efficient as time goes on, not to mention more reliable, it's also becoming more expensive to power.

Currently, it's estimated that a single query in ChatGPT takes roughly 0.34 watt-hours of energy — a number CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, equates to "about what an oven would use in a little over one second" on his blog. While that might not sound like much on its own, when you consider how many queries are made across ChatGPT's service each day, that number grows quite a bit. As such, the demand for greater energy options has only grown as AI has. With more companies looking to build AI datacenters to drive their systems, that means finding better ways to provide the needed energy while not also crippling the energy grid that already exists.