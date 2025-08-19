ChatGPT Could Add A Major Privacy Feature, Starting With Temporary Chats

From the initial release of GPT-5, the company's latest model, to a big personality change that made GPT-5 warmer, OpenAI has been in the headlines virtually every day lately. Now, it seems like the company is weighing another big addition to ChatGPT, which has become one of the most used AI chatbots on the market right now.

This change, if instated, would make temporary chats with the AI chatbot even more secure by adding encryption. This could go a long way in addressing some of the concerns raised by a recent lawsuit that the New York Times and others have brought against OpenAI. The lawsuit calls for OpenAI to keep records of all ChatGPT logs, including those that have been deleted, so that they can be checked for copyright infringement.

The company already keeps records marked for deletion up to 30 days after you delete them — though you can't recover them — and this change would make for an even bigger privacy nightmare for anyone who uses the AI service. OpenAI has spoken out against the demand and even highlighted how it plans to address user privacy in light of the suit. That said, OpenAI may have a solution, at least in one of ChatGPT's systems, as the company has been toying with the idea of adding encryption to ChatGPT, though notably only to temporary chats at first, according to reports from Axios.