AI Personality Changes: GPT-5 Gets Warmer And Claude Can End Conversations

Things didn't go as planned a few weeks ago when OpenAI unveiled the highly anticipated GPT-5 upgrade for ChatGPT. The backlash was unexpected, and OpenAI had to make changes to the GPT-5 experience almost immediately. Some changes were quick to implement, like raising GPT-5 limits for some of the paid users and bringing back the ChatGPT legacy models (the AI models that preceded the GPT-5 rollout).

Other changes, like the GPT-5 personality improvements, needed more time. Sam Altman and OpenAI tweeted over the weekend that the personality updates would roll out over the following days. "We're making GPT-5 warmer and friendlier based on feedback that it felt too formal before. Changes are subtle, but ChatGPT should feel more approachable now," the official OpenAI X account said. "You'll notice small, genuine touches like 'Good question' or 'Great start,' not flattery. Internal tests show no rise in sycophancy compared to the previous GPT-5 personality. Changes may take up to a day to roll out, with more updates soon."

Most users should like GPT-5 better soon; the change is rolling out over the next day. The real solution here remains letting users customize ChatGPT's style much more. We are working that! https://t.co/RfiYJ8AkEO — Sam Altman (@sama) August 15, 2025

It's not the first time OpenAI has made changes to ChatGPT's personality. A few months ago, OpenAI had to retire an update as users found the AI to be too agreeable to their requests. Those sycophancy issues were fixed. As a longtime ChatGPT user, I can't say I disapproved of GPT-5's colder personality. I don't want AI chatbots to be friendlier than needed as long as they can perform their tasks.