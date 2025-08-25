5 Things You Didn't Know You Can Do With Old Android Tablets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unlike iPads, Android tablets come in many forms, ranging from low-cost options great for media to high-end models best-suited for gaming and productivity. The biggest downside is that most Android tablets are not supported for very long. After two or three years, most of them stop receiving OS upgrades, which shortens their overall lifespan as newer apps become unavailable. Another issue is that most people already have a phone or laptop that can do all the same things as a tablet, making these devices more likely to fall out of favor.

While they may not have the longevity of an iPad, these gadgets aren't useless once their specs and operating system are outdated. Aside from watching YouTube or scrolling through Instagram, you can use it for gaming, content creation, and other activities. So, if your Android tablet has been relegated to the bottom of a drawer, it's time to bring it back out and put it to use. And if cleaning out that drawer revealed other old electronics, explore more upcycling ideas with this list of the 15 best ways to repurpose your old Android phone or this round-up of five ways to reuse PC towers.