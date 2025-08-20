Apple's MLB Experiment Is Seemingly Coming To A Close

While other streaming sites are making concerted efforts to bolster their sports offerings, Apple curiously remains a non-factor. Its baseball experiment seemingly didn't move the needle, and the company seems uninterested or unwilling to shell out the loads of cash necessary to secure the rights to sporting events that can actually attract a significant number of eyeballs. I think it's fair to say that if Apple wants to attract sports fans, Friday Night Baseball simply can't hold a candle to any NFL game. It's why Netflix wasn't shy about paying $150 million to air just two NFL games last season. Apple, meanwhile, is reportedly interested in securing the streaming rights to Formula 1 racing for around $120 million.

Apple has the cash to make a huge investment in live sports programming but is seemingly content to focus on more niche sports like F1 and Major League Soccer (MLS). Incidentally, Apple's MLS deal was far from cheap. Originally inked back in 2022, the deal saw Apple agree to a $2.5 billion deal to air MLS matches for 10 years. Apple naturally hasn't divulged a ton of information on MLS viewership, but the numbers aren't even close to the same ballpark as MLB or NFL games.

"The Apple deal has grown," MLS commissioner Don Garber said last month. "We're averaging 120,000 unique viewers per match. That's an increase of almost 50% compared to last year." Compare that to the 30 million viewers who tuned in for each of Netflix's NFL games. It also remains to be seen if Apple will experience a significant drop-off in MLS viewers once Lionel Messi retires.