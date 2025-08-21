This Tiny, Crowdfunded Smartphone Promises Free Internet Access For AI Tools

Now, I want to caveat that last revelation by saying that the only free internet access you're getting is for AI-powered services. That lineup includes everything from language translation to live AI help similar to Gemini Live. It's not quite as exciting as unlimited free internet, but it does mean you'll never be locked out of using AI that requires online access — at least not in the countries that support it.

At a glance, the smartphone looks about as big as a debit card — or probably closer to a wallet, just based on the comparisons made in a video that the company released. Most of that space is taken up by a 4.02-inch AMOLED Sapphire Glass Display. There's no ugly camera cutout in this small screen, either, as the camera is actually another part of the phone's gimmick.

Instead of having both a front-facing and a rear-facing camera, the MindOne instead only has one camera, which can be flipped around. It features a 50MP Sony sensor, which can be locked at any angle as you flip it. iKKO showed off the camera's capabilities in a YouTube video, and it looks like it delivers some solid results.

Eventually, there will be two models available — the MindOne and the MindOne Pro — though iKKO is only selling the MindOne Pro via Kickstarter at the moment. The base MindOne won't feature the Sapphire Glass screen, and it won't come with the free global internet for AI services. But that's the only difference between the two that I could find.