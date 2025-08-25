The Science Behind Polarized Sunglasses, And Why They Actually Work

While great for use outdoors, anti-glare sunglasses aren't the best for looking at screens because of the backlit nature of displays. However, the visibility can depend on what is on the screen, how bright it is, the angle you are looking at it from, and more. They are also not recommended to be worn at night because of their high-contrast nature, which reduces the light entering your eyes and makes the environment appear darker. Some drivers complain that, at night, glare from other cars' headlights or stoplights is distracting. While it may be tempting to wear anti-glare glasses to reduce glare in such circumstances, it is not worth the risk.

Polarized lenses are available at most retailers that sell sunglasses, and are available in both prescription and nonprescription forms. If you're in the mood for something high-tech, you can also take a look at something like the Ray-Ban Meta glasses or the Oakley Meta AI glasses. If you only step out occasionally, you likely don't need polarized lenses. But if you enjoy being outdoors for long durations, polarized sunglasses may be the right choice for you.