Galaxy S26 Ultra's Display Might Be Visible Only To The User When Strong Privacy Is Needed
Samsung's next flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series, should be unveiled in early 2026 if Samsung sticks to the current launch schedule for the high-end Galaxy S models. The first Galaxy S26 rumors are already here, with an interesting report from Korea detailing an exclusive Galaxy S26 Ultra display feature that should improve the user's privacy. The phone will reportedly feature a Flex Magic Pixel display, which is a technology that uses AI to make the display invisible to anyone but the user.
Privacy screen covers aren't new. We've had them on the market for years. If you're worried about people next to you seeing the contents of your smartphone and laptop screens, you can purchase a privacy display cover. The cover should protect the screen against accidental damage while also preventing people next to you from seeing your private information.
Unveiled at MWC 2024, Flex Magic Pixel displays will make the display invisible to onlookers without the need to buy a screen cover. According to Samsung, Flex Magic Pixel adjusts the viewing angle of the screen so only the user can see what's on it. Samsung can leverage AI to automate the feature for specific uses that require stronger privacy. AI might detect you're using a mobile banking app and trigger the Flex Magic Pixel functionality to prevent people nearby from seeing you input the password and manage your finances on the go.
Samsung unveiled the Flex Magic Pixel displays in February 2024, noting it developed the technology in November 2023. Samsung didn't reveal plans to use Flex Magic Pixel panels in any Galaxy phones. No other competing phones feature similar display tech. Samsung routinely showcases display concepts at trade shows; here are other screen innovations from MWC 2024.
How Flex Magic Pixel might work on the Galaxy S26 Ultra
According to a DealSite report, Samsung will use Flex Magic Pixel OLED panels for the first time next year. The Galaxy S26 Ultra might be the only model to get the feature. The same report says the Galaxy S26 line will feature three models: Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Air, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The first two will be rebrands of the standard and Plus Galaxy S versions that Samsung launches every year. Next year's Galaxy Z Fold and Flip foldables might also get the same privacy-enhancing display tech next year.
The advantage of Flex Magic Pixel over privacy covers concerns the overall screen experience. Privacy covers alter the display experience by reducing brightness. Flex Magic Pixel tech would only adjust the viewing angle for people around the user, without reducing the brightness for the user.
The Korean media report notes that Samsung will introduce CoE (Color Filter on Encapsulation aka OCF) tech for candybar phones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The feature is already available on Samsung foldable phones, allowing the company to reduce the thickness of the screen. CoE tech lets Samsung replace the polarizer on top of the OLED panel with a color filter. Another advantage of CoE is improved light transmission and reduced power draw. CoE would work hand-in-hand with Flex Magic Pixel screens. The former would maintain screen brightness for the user, while the latter would essentially block light for anyone looking at the screen.
The report doesn't mention how the user will be able to customize the Flex Magic Pixel experience. It's unclear whether the user will be able to enable the Galaxy S26 Ultra's private display for uninterrupted protection, or whether AI will only trigger it for sensitive apps.