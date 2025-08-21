Galaxy S26 Ultra's Display Might Be Visible Only To The User When Strong Privacy Is Needed﻿

Samsung's next flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series, should be unveiled in early 2026 if Samsung sticks to the current launch schedule for the high-end Galaxy S models. The first Galaxy S26 rumors are already here, with an interesting report from Korea detailing an exclusive Galaxy S26 Ultra display feature that should improve the user's privacy. The phone will reportedly feature a Flex Magic Pixel display, which is a technology that uses AI to make the display invisible to anyone but the user.

Privacy screen covers aren't new. We've had them on the market for years. If you're worried about people next to you seeing the contents of your smartphone and laptop screens, you can purchase a privacy display cover. The cover should protect the screen against accidental damage while also preventing people next to you from seeing your private information.

Unveiled at MWC 2024, Flex Magic Pixel displays will make the display invisible to onlookers without the need to buy a screen cover. According to Samsung, Flex Magic Pixel adjusts the viewing angle of the screen so only the user can see what's on it. Samsung can leverage AI to automate the feature for specific uses that require stronger privacy. AI might detect you're using a mobile banking app and trigger the Flex Magic Pixel functionality to prevent people nearby from seeing you input the password and manage your finances on the go.

Samsung unveiled the Flex Magic Pixel displays in February 2024, noting it developed the technology in November 2023. Samsung didn't reveal plans to use Flex Magic Pixel panels in any Galaxy phones. No other competing phones feature similar display tech. Samsung routinely showcases display concepts at trade shows; here are other screen innovations from MWC 2024.