Leaker Claims iPhone 17 Cases May Switch To Synthetic TechWoven Material

Following rumors that upcoming iPhone 17 cases will feature additional loopholes for lanyards, Apple leaker Majin Bu is now hinting at a new material to replace the failed FineWoven cases. According to the leaker, this new case has a "more technical, less 'luxury' vibe."

Although the leaker has shared plenty of accurate leaks, Bu has a mixed track record of getting Apple's upcoming announcements right. This time, the leaker says this synthetic fabric material will have four key points: Visible textile texture, matte color options, enhanced resistance compared to the FineWoven, and an eco-friendly goal. Referred to as "TechWoven" in another article, Majin Bu believes Apple will use a similar name to the failed FineWoven to promote this new cases, and even shared what appears to be the retail packaging of the accessory.

Among the many issues with FineWoven, the material scratched easily and became damaged after coming into contact with liquid. Apple fans also weren't thrilled about losing leather cases. While the company could have focused on vegan-leather, it went in a completely different direction that didn't quite pan out. Last year, Apple decided to focus on plastic and silicone cases for the iPhone 16 instead of offering a new material. The company also released its first Beats protective cases late last year.