iPhone 17 Event Date Might Have Leaked, And It's Happening Soon

If Apple sticks to the same script it's followed in recent years, the iPhone 17 event is set to take place in September. After Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested the reveal event could happen the week of September 8, a new source now claims the iPhone 17 event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9.

If that turns out to be the case, the iPhone 17 lineup could be available on store shelves as soon as September 19. At least, that's what iphone-ticker.de reports, citing internal information from German mobile phone providers (via MacRumors).

Not only does this new source double down on Gurman's previous report, but it also makes sense, as Apple usually holds its annual iPhone launch event in the week following Labor Day in the U.S., which falls on September 1 this year. With that in mind, after a year of countless reports and leaks about the new phone, it sounds like the iPhone 17 is just over a month away from being officially unveiled.