iPhone 17 Event Date Might Have Leaked, And It's Happening Soon
If Apple sticks to the same script it's followed in recent years, the iPhone 17 event is set to take place in September. After Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested the reveal event could happen the week of September 8, a new source now claims the iPhone 17 event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9.
If that turns out to be the case, the iPhone 17 lineup could be available on store shelves as soon as September 19. At least, that's what iphone-ticker.de reports, citing internal information from German mobile phone providers (via MacRumors).
Not only does this new source double down on Gurman's previous report, but it also makes sense, as Apple usually holds its annual iPhone launch event in the week following Labor Day in the U.S., which falls on September 1 this year. With that in mind, after a year of countless reports and leaks about the new phone, it sounds like the iPhone 17 is just over a month away from being officially unveiled.
The iPhone 17 is almost upon us
After an X user recently spotted what appeared to be an iPhone 17 Pro in the wild, there isn't much left that we don't already know about the device. So far, rumors suggest Apple is working on four different models. Apple will reportedly maintain the iPhone 16 design on the base iPhone 17 but with a new chip. The company is also said to be replacing the iPhone 16 Plus with the iPhone 17 Air. This ultra-thin device is expected to have a single rear lens with a new camera bar design, a titanium frame, and colors that will reflect its lightness.
Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro models will undergo important changes, with a new design, improved cameras with a 48MP telephoto lens, an upgraded selfie camera with a 24MP lens, and longer battery life. The A19 Pro chip combined with 12GB of RAM would make this device perfect for running AI tasks and AAA games.
While a price hike is expected for this year's lineup, Apple is readying one of the most interesting upgrades alongside a substantial iOS 26 update. If the latest rumors are true, it won't be long until consumers will know exactly when they can get their hands on the new phones.