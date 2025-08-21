Masimo Takes U.S. Customs To Court Over Restored Apple Watch Blood Oxygen

Following a decision that offered Apple a way to bring its Apple Watch blood oxygen tool back in the U.S., Bloomberg reports that Masimo alleges U.S. Customs and Border Protection "unlawfully let Apple Inc. reactivate a blood-oxygen tracking feature on Apple Watches that infringes patents for the technology," according to a suit filed in federal court.

With that, Masimo wants a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction from the court to halt Apple's blood oxygen feature on its Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models.

"Each passing day that this unlawful ruling remains in effect irreparably deprives Masimo of its right to be free from unfair trade practices and to preserve its competitive standing in the U.S. marketplace," said Masimo. We now need to wait for the court to decide whether Masimo's allegations mean Apple needs to remove this feature once again, or if the U.S. Customs and Border Protection decision was correct.