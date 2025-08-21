This Dubious Leak Shows A Purported iPhone 17 Pro Prototype After A Drop Test

Apple hasn't announced the iPhone 17 launch event, but reports and estimates say the four iPhone 17 models will be introduced on September 9. That's when Apple will confirm many of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro leaks we've witnessed in the past few months, including the significant design changes this year's iPhones will introduce. A brand-new leak gives us a look at a purported iPhone 17 Pro prototype, seemingly confirming previous design-related leaks. But this leak is more unusual than the kind of iPhone 17 rumors we've been seeing in the past few months.

The alleged iPhone 17 Pro photo comes via PhoneArena from a leaker with no established track record, so there's no way to establish their trustworthiness. X user God_FoxLeaks shared the photo online as seen below, claiming the image shows an iPhone 17 Pro prototype after undergoing a drop test in China. But the image shows a photo of a smartphone displaying the photo of the alleged prototype. It's not the original image that leaked.

In the age of powerful generative AI tools that can create photos that look like pictures captured with a phone, the authenticity of the photo shown on the phone above is questionable. It could easily be a fake made to look like what you'd expect from an iPhone 17 Pro leak. However, the prototype in the image has all the markings seen elsewhere, matching previous design claims.