Gemini Is Finally Coming To Google Home Later This Year
Google has slowly been rolling out Gemini across its apps and services, bringing more AI features to your fingertips. The company first debuted Gemini in Google Home during CES this year, but now it seems Google is ready to bring Gemini to your Google Home devices.
According to a new blog post shared by Google, the AI assistant is set to come to Google Home starting in October. An exact date hasn't been shared yet. Gemini will replace the current iteration of Google Assistant on Google Home devices, allowing you to talk to the assistant more like you would a human.
Of course, the true promise behind Gemini in Google Home lies in how the system might allow you to interact directly with other Google-powered devices like Nest security cameras, thermostats, and so on. Google Assistant has slowly been getting worse over the past couple of years, as Google has stripped features from the assistant as it works to improve Gemini with new features and capabilities.
Take full advantage of Gemini in your home
The addition of Gemini should allow you to string together multiple basic commands, like turning off the lights while also changing the temperature on the thermostat. Google also plans to bring Gemini Live to Google Home. Live allows you to speak directly with Gemini in a conversational way, and the AI will talk right back, making it easy to brainstorm, discuss things, and explore more in-depth topics. You can even use Gemini Live to guide you through the real world.
Some examples of how Gemini Live will help you in Google Home include getting help in the kitchen — which Google says will allow the AI assistant to answer quick questions like what to do with ingredients you already have if you can't figure out what to cook for dinner. You'll also be able to ask for more personalized information — like troubleshooting details for your fridge, microwave, etc.
All in all, Google bringing Gemini to Google Home is a very big push for the company's smart home capabilities, especially since so many have found the older Google Assistant extremely lacking in recent years. While we don't know exactly when it will roll out everywhere, we do know that we'll only have to wait until October to start seeing Gemini on Google Home devices in the wild.