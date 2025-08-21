Gemini Is Finally Coming To Google Home Later This Year

Google has slowly been rolling out Gemini across its apps and services, bringing more AI features to your fingertips. The company first debuted Gemini in Google Home during CES this year, but now it seems Google is ready to bring Gemini to your Google Home devices.

According to a new blog post shared by Google, the AI assistant is set to come to Google Home starting in October. An exact date hasn't been shared yet. Gemini will replace the current iteration of Google Assistant on Google Home devices, allowing you to talk to the assistant more like you would a human.

Of course, the true promise behind Gemini in Google Home lies in how the system might allow you to interact directly with other Google-powered devices like Nest security cameras, thermostats, and so on. Google Assistant has slowly been getting worse over the past couple of years, as Google has stripped features from the assistant as it works to improve Gemini with new features and capabilities.