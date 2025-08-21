Apple TV+ Subscription Just Increased To $12.99 Per Month

Apple TV+ just got more expensive. This week, Apple quietly increased the monthly price of Apple TV+ from $9.99 to $12.99. That's a hefty 30% price hike for a streaming service that was historically much cheaper its than rivals. Recall that when Apple TV+ originally launched in 2019, it was priced at $4.99. At the time, the price was somewhat reasonable in light of its relatively barren content library.

Since then, Apple has done a solid job of boosting the quantity and quality of shows and movies available on Apple TV+. In turn, the subscription cost has increased accordingly. Note that Apple in 2022 raised the monthly subscription price of Apple TV+ from $4.99 to $6.99. About a year later, the monthly subscription increased to $9.99. And now, nearly two years later, it's been raised to $12.99.

According to Apple, new subscribers will pay the higher price point starting today. Meanwhile, existing subscribers will see the new subscription price take effect one month after their next billing date.