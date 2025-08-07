The Apple TV+ Library Keeps Getting Better - Here Are The 10 Most Popular Shows Right Now

Here's what's trending this week on Apple's streaming service, starting with Jason Momoa's new historical epic at #1.

1. "Chief of War" — In this saga set in 18th-century Hawaii, Momoa portrays a native Hawaiian warrior who becomes a central figure in the fight to unify the islands.

2. "Platonic" — A comedy about two old (platonic!) friends, played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, this has been one of my favorite Apple TV+ comedies in quite a while. Men and women apparently can be friends, but it's just as funny and messy as you can probably imagine.

3. "The Buccaneers" — A lavish period drama that offers a fresh spin on 19th-century women rewriting the rules of society, this show is adapted from Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name. It's about wealthy American girls who travel to England in search of husbands.

4. "Foundation" — Adapted from author Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels, this sci-fi epic chronicles a group of exiles in their effort to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the collapse of a vast interstellar empire.

5. "Stick" — Owen Wilson stars as a washed-up former golf pro who, despite now making do with a dead-end job, finds new purpose by mentoring a teenage golf star.

7. "Ted Lasso" — Unless you've been living under a rock, this Apple TV+ hit should need no introduction. This heartfelt comedy about an optimistic soccer coach remains the ultimate comfort binge — one that used to be the biggest Apple TV+ show of all time, before "Severance" supplanted it.

8. "Smoke" — A crime thriller from Dennis Lehane, the story here follows an arson investigator who hides a shocking secret. Be aware: There's a jaw-dropping twist after the first couple of episodes.

9. "Severance" — Another Apple TV+ hit that should need no introduction. For the unaware, this workplace thriller is a mind-bending drama about identity and memory. Employees who work at the show's Lumon Industries agree to get their consciousness split in two, so that their outside self won't be aware of anything that goes on with their "innie" work self.

10. "Shrinking" — Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in what sounds like an oxymoron: A comedy about therapy. Segel's character is a therapist who decides to throw out his rulebook in order to start delivering unfiltered truth to his patients.