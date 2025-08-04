The 4 Biggest New Apple TV+ Series You'll Want To Stream In August
Apple TV+ is kicking off the month of August with a slate of new shows that couldn't be more different from each other — and that's part of what makes this month for the platform so exciting. From an epic Hawaiian historical drama starring Jason Momoa to a star-studded K-pop competition series, there's something here for almost any type of viewer.
In this post, we're taking a closer look at four of the biggest Apple TV+ series to stream this month. The lineup blends history, comedy, sci-fi, and music, giving subscribers a taste of everything Apple's streaming service does best. It's also a reminder that Apple is quietly building one of the most eclectic libraries in streaming, full of prestige dramas and buzzy originals. And we'll start by taking a look at Momoa's new project, an action-heavy historical drama that should appeal to fans of the actor's previous work on shows like "Game of Thrones."
Chief of War (August 1)
"Chief of War" is a retelling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii at the turn of the 18th century, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Momoa plus Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, and Cliff Curtis. The show, co-created by Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett and based on true events, follows a warrior named Ka'iana (played by Momoa) as he tries to unify the islands before their colonization by outside forces.
Momoa and Sibbett both share native Hawaiian heritage; as a result, "Chief of War" is very much "a passion project" for them, in Apple's words. Two episodes are already available to stream on Apple TV+, and the show currently has a 90% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes — where the critics' consensus summary currently notes that the series is "a brutal epic that recreates Native Hawaiian history with commendable authenticity."
According to data from Samba TV, 485,000 U.S. households watched the debut episode during the "L+2D window," meaning either live or within two days after the debut's arrival. Per Samba, "That means 'Chief of War' was one of the more popular Apple TV+ releases this year, outpacing 'The Studio' premiere by 70% and coming within 1% of 'Your Friends & Neighbors" (season one, episode one)."
Platonic: Season 2 (August 6)
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back in "Platonic," an underrated Apple TV+ comedy that aims to prove friendship in your 40s isn't impossible — but that it's also as messy and hilarious as ever. And that, yes, men and women can be platonic friends with each other.
The pair's chemistry remains the soul of the show, as their characters navigate midlife hurdles like work stress, weddings, and relationship chaos. "Platonic" returns for its sophomore season on August 6, dropping the first two episodes before settling into a weekly release, and new guest stars this season include Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Milo Manheim.
I'll have a separate preview of the new season, but for now, "Platonic" is definitely one of Apple's better attempts at a low-stakes but highly enjoyable sitcom. It doesn't make some grand attempt at prestige TV; each episode is just a fun half-hour of TV. Nothing more, nothing less.
Invasion: Season 3 (August 22)
Here's one for the sci-fi fans out there. Apple's "Invasion" is essentially an alien invasion story where the emphasis is on how humanity reacts to an outside threat, as opposed to the show primarily focusing on that alien threat itself. From Simon Kinberg and David Weil, season three finds the alien threat evolving and the scattered survivors of Earth's first contact with extraterrestrials finally coming together for a hair-raising mission — infiltrating the alien mothership.
According to Apple's official summary of the new season, apex aliens have now emerged and are spreading their tendrils across the globe. As a result, this season ramps up the stakes considerably on the latest Apple TV+ sci-fi standout, starring Golshifteh Farahani and Shioli Kutsuna. One of the things that Apple's streamer does better than almost all of its rivals is produce top-tier sci-fi content, and "Invasion" is no exception to that rule. The first episode of the 10-episode Season 3 debuts on August 22, with one episode each week thereafter.
KPOPPED (August 29)
Finally — in case you couldn't tell by the dominance of everything from the success of Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" to the worldwide love for Korean superstars BTS — K-pop is... kind of having a moment.
Apple TV+ has already dipped its toe in these waters via its 2024 docuseries "K-Pop Idols," and it's now poised to do it again — albeit, this time, with a music competition series. Closing out Apple's August release slate is the eight-part "KPOPPED," a spectacle-driven cultural mash-up hosted by Soojeong Son that pairs Western music icons with some of the hottest K-pop groups. The goal: To reimagine familiar hits in the format of a head-to-head battle. Picture TLC teaming up with ITZY, or Boyz II Men collaborating with ATEEZ, as they deliver genre-bending performances for a live audience in Seoul that votes for the winner. Executive produced by Lionel Richie and Megan Thee Stallion (who also stars here), "KPOPPED" features PSY, Kesha, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, and more. All episodes drop August 29.