The 4 Biggest New Apple TV+ Series You'll Want To Stream In August

"Chief of War" is a retelling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii at the turn of the 18th century, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Momoa plus Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, and Cliff Curtis. The show, co-created by Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett and based on true events, follows a warrior named Ka'iana (played by Momoa) as he tries to unify the islands before their colonization by outside forces.

Momoa and Sibbett both share native Hawaiian heritage; as a result, "Chief of War" is very much "a passion project" for them, in Apple's words. Two episodes are already available to stream on Apple TV+, and the show currently has a 90% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes — where the critics' consensus summary currently notes that the series is "a brutal epic that recreates Native Hawaiian history with commendable authenticity."

According to data from Samba TV, 485,000 U.S. households watched the debut episode during the "L+2D window," meaning either live or within two days after the debut's arrival. Per Samba, "That means 'Chief of War' was one of the more popular Apple TV+ releases this year, outpacing 'The Studio' premiere by 70% and coming within 1% of 'Your Friends & Neighbors" (season one, episode one)."