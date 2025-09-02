This Steam Deck Upgrade Beats The Nintendo Switch 2's Screen Resolution

The DeckHD display has a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels. That beats the original Steam Deck's 1280x800 and the Switch 2's 1920x1080. Higher resolution means more detail in the image, which makes a difference on a small display. DeckHD has a comparison page that clearly shows why its display is better. In addition to the increased resolution, it has a more color-accurate display that covers 87% of the sRGB color space, compared to the original Steam Deck's 67%. A higher color accuracy is more noticeable when looking at comparisons, but essentially, you'll notice more accurate, vivid colors.

The DeckHD also solves the flickering issue experienced by the Steam Deck's LCD display. You won't notice flickering when dropping the refresh rate to 40Hz, which many Steam Deck users complained about. Since lowering the refresh rate makes a significant difference to battery life consumption, this is a big deal. Finally, the DeckHD has improved responsiveness for touch.

While this display from DeckHD is a major improvement on the Steam Deck's LCD option, it still falls short when it comes to brightness and higher refresh rates. Unlike the Steam Deck OLED, which has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the DeckHD tops out at 400 — that's the same as the original Steam Deck display. Refresh rates also stay the same, maxing out at 60Hz. For context, the Steam Deck OLED has a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, while the Switch 2 maxes out at an impressive 120Hz, and the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console tops out at 144Hz.