Can You Use Apple CarPlay With Multiple Phones?

Hitting the open road with CarPlay loaded on your vehicle's infotainment system is pretty useful for doing a wide variety of iPhone tasks while keeping your driving free of distractions. It's a great companion for a daily commute, but for long road trips with multiple people, it can get a little hairy depending on who wants to have control of the system.

While it is possible to have multiple devices connected to a vehicle's infotainment system, only one of them can have an active connection to CarPlay. The infotainment system will likely save every device that connects to it, but only a single device can be used at a given time. If you want to switch between devices, you will need to use the infotainment's settings menu or have an iPhone forget the vehicle to accomplish this.

If you're looking to connect multiple phones for something like sharing music, remember that popular streaming services typically have a solution these days. For example, collaborative playlists with Apple Music or a Spotify Jam session may help eliminate the need for switching devices by allowing group playlists and queues.