How To Fix Gmail When It's Not Working On Android

You are on the go and need to check your Gmail account on your Android smartphone. Perhaps you are waiting for an important message from a potential employer, or your spouse is sending you something you need for an appointment. In these moments, the last thing you want is for your Gmail account not to work properly. Perhaps you can't access a specific folder, or your emails aren't loading, or you can't double-check that the Gmail AI email summary is accurate. The good news is that Gmail has steps to resolve specific problems that might come up.

The first solutions are the most obvious. Is your smartphone connected to the internet? Sometimes we simply lose connection due to server maintenance, so that should always be the first thing you check. The second is to make sure your Gmail app is updated. Check for any update available to the app in the Play Store and install it.

However, sometimes the problem isn't so simple. For example, if you get an error message saying Gmail can't secure your connection, your date and time might be incorrect. There can also be syncing issues with your Gmail app, which you can fix through Settings. Things like insufficient storage and accessing Gmail through a non-Gmail account can also create problems.