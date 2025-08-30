How To Fix Gmail When It's Not Working On Android
You are on the go and need to check your Gmail account on your Android smartphone. Perhaps you are waiting for an important message from a potential employer, or your spouse is sending you something you need for an appointment. In these moments, the last thing you want is for your Gmail account not to work properly. Perhaps you can't access a specific folder, or your emails aren't loading, or you can't double-check that the Gmail AI email summary is accurate. The good news is that Gmail has steps to resolve specific problems that might come up.
The first solutions are the most obvious. Is your smartphone connected to the internet? Sometimes we simply lose connection due to server maintenance, so that should always be the first thing you check. The second is to make sure your Gmail app is updated. Check for any update available to the app in the Play Store and install it.
However, sometimes the problem isn't so simple. For example, if you get an error message saying Gmail can't secure your connection, your date and time might be incorrect. There can also be syncing issues with your Gmail app, which you can fix through Settings. Things like insufficient storage and accessing Gmail through a non-Gmail account can also create problems.
What to do if you get a Gmail error message
One message that might come up is that "There was a problem securing the connection". First, you should check your date and time, especially if you recently traveled across time zones. If they are not correct, they can be changed under Settings. If you are using public Wi-Fi, this message might mean there's an issue with that. Some require a special password to access the public Wi-Fi network safely. Check this by opening a browser tab and see if you are prompted for a password.
An error message saying a specific Gmail folder was not found typically pop ups when you access that folder through a non-Gmail account. If you can, switch to a Gmail account. If you can't, try to refresh the app by swiping down on the screen. If Gmail isn't letting you access a folder and everything else seems fine, the non-Gmail provider might be blocking your access. In that case, you will need to reach out to them.
If you get a message that says there has been an internal error, it's best to wait it out. Internal issues tend to resolve on their own when they are caused by technical glitches. Additionally, you can close the app and then reopen it, or try force-stopping it under Settings > Apps > Gmail, and then select Force Stop.
What to do if there are issues with Gmail syncing on your Android
Make sure that the Gmail app is syncing in the first place. Go to the app, then under Menu go to Settings. Choose the account with the problem and scroll down. You may need to select Data Usage first to see an option that says Sync Gmail. Make sure the box next to it is checked.
Sometimes it might be syncing too much and creating problems. This may come up with an error message that says "too many refreshes." Under the Gmail app go to Settings > Data Usage > Days of mail to sync. It will come up with a list of numbers for days ranging from 1 to over 100. Extend it past what it is currently and choose OK.
You may need to clear your Gmail account storage. Overloaded storage can cause issues, specifically in sending and receiving messages. Ensure that your non-inbox folders like Trash, Spam, Social, or Promotions are cleared out. Make sure to weed out other unnecessary emails from your inbox. If clearing it out feels overwhelming, there are ways to quickly delete unread emails in Gmail. Pay special attention to emails that have large attachments, as they take up a lot of storage space.