Google Maps Will Remember The Name Of That Amazing Coffee Shop You Can't Recall

We've all been there: We found a great store, restaurant, or coffee shop by accident, and we forgot what it's called. Having enjoyed it, we want to revisit it or recommend it to a friend, but it's difficult to do it without recalling the name. You can always look up the neighborhood with a navigation app like Google Maps and use Street View to find your way. But what if Google Maps already remembered the name of the place you visited? A recent discovery in the code of Google Maps for Android indicates that Google is working on a new feature called "Your recent places."

According to Android Authority, the new "Your recent places" section appears in the "You" tab in Google Maps version 25.34.00.796159725. Specifically, the new menu sits above the "Your lists" section. As usual with findings in the code of Android applications, there's no telling when Google will release the functionality, but the code shows the company is actively developing the functionality.

Interestingly, Apple showed a similar feature for Apple Maps when it unveiled iOS 26 at WWDC 2026. It's called "Visited Places," and if enabled, the feature will allow Apple Maps to automatically remember places of interest. Like the newly found Google Maps feature, Apple Maps will identify restaurants, parks, and other locations so you don't have to remember the name.