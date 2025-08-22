I've Been Inside The Las Vegas Sphere, And Its Showing Of The Wizard Of Oz Will Blow Your Mind

If you haven't yet set foot inside the Las Vegas Sphere, chances are you've still seen it online — even though pictures and video really don't do justice to the enormous glowing orb that looks like it plopped out of the sky and landed just off the Strip from some distant future.

The first time I went, after making my way through the gawkers and selfie-takers outside, I caught myself just staring up in awe. It was hard not to marvel at this multi-billion-dollar monument to the kind of excess and one-of-a-kind-ness that only a place like Sin City can deliver. Inside the Sphere, the vibe is part shopping mall, part sci-fi spaceport. It's both the weirdest and the perfect place to host a months-long screening of "The Wizard of Oz," which is set to get started next week.

I first visited back in the fall of 2023, when the highlight of my experience was watching director Darren Aronofsky's "Postcard From Earth" at the Sphere. It felt at the time like the most jaw-dropping movie experience of my life. Seats shook as elephants walked across the screen. A cool breeze drifted by as the camera soared over icy mountaintops, while a citrusy scent filled the air during a scene of fruit being picked. I walked out thinking: How in the world does anyone go back to a normal theater after this?