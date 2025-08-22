Apple May Tap Google's Gemini As The Brains Behind Its Revamped Siri

Apple has been boasting about a "revamped Siri" for months now, with the company standing firm in its proclamations that it plans to bring the upgrade to iPhones as early as next year. The upgrade has been so delayed, in fact, that competitors like Google have even taken shots at Apple for not delivering on its promises. While the iPhone maker has only shared select details aboout how it plans to make Siri better, new reports suggest it could tap Gemini — Google's generative AI model — to power its upgraded Siri.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has been in talks with Google to explore a partnership with the company to build a custom AI model that Apple could use as the foundation of its revamped Siri. Apple has been trying to catch up with companies like OpenAI, Google, and even Perplexity in the generative AI field. So far, it hasn't done a great job of delivering on the things it promised would make Apple Intelligence a viable alternative to ChatGPT, Gemini, or Copilot.

While the company's pace wasn't a complete surprise, as Apple showed up relatively late to the AI party, the company has also had a history of overpromising and underdelivering on its advertised AI features. It's been hard not to think of the revamped Siri as vaporware. Apple has even ended up in some hot water because of the continued delays to its revamped Siri.