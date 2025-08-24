Sony Inzone E9 Gaming Earbuds Review: IEMs Built For Gamers

The Sony Inzone E9 earbuds offer a relatively stylish design, at least as far as wired in-ear monitors go. They have an ear hook cable shape, and the ear hook does a pretty good job of keeping the earbuds comfortable and secure. The earbuds come in two colors, black and white, though the only difference in color is with the main earpieces and not other components like the cable.

Speaking of the cable, it's a relatively long 1.8 meters, has an angled connector, and seems decently strong. Though, with the plastic casing, I could certainly see it wearing over time. Unfortunately, the cable is not removable from the earpieces themselves. Therefore, if something like a connector on the cable breaks, you'll be stuck replacing the entire product.

Apart from the headphones themselves, in the box you'll get a range of accessories. The earbuds come with two different types of ear tips, each of which comes in four different sizes. There are four silicon tips and four foam tips, though to be clear, these are not memory foam tips like those made by Comply. Still, I found the earbuds to be pretty comfortable. The earpieces themselves are relatively small, making it easy to wear them for extended periods without experiencing comfort issues.

Christian de Looper for BGR

In the box, you'll also get a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, which is kind of the secret sauce of these earbuds. The adapter essentially connects the headphones to your computer through a digital connection instead of an analog one, allowing you to tweak things like the EQ through the Sony Inzone Hub. The adapter also allows for features like Sony's 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming.

Of course, given the fact that the adapter connects to the headphones themselves through a basic 3.5mm connection, there's nothing stopping you from using other wired headphones with Sony's Inzone Hub software instead, if you want to. The features built into the Inzone Hub are specifically designed for the E9 headphones, so tweaking settings won't necessarily yield very impressive results with other headphones. But, if you want 360 Spatial Sound on other wired headphones, this is how you can get it.

The last accessory included in the box is a little carrying case, which has a strap that secures the adapter and headphones in place. It's a nice case overall, and I appreciate its inclusion.