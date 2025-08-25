Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Finally Get The Design You've Always Wanted﻿

A well-known Samsung insider known as UniverseIce on X, claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have rounder corners than its predecessor, signaling that Samsung's best non-foldable flagship might get the design change many fans have asked for. The Galaxy Ultra is Samsung's largest flagship smartphone. It's also the only handset to feature a built-in S Pen stylus. While Galaxy S models feature rounder corners, similar to the iPhone and other smartphones, the Ultras have had rectangular corners, or minimal curvatures.

It was the built-in stylus that forced Samsung to deliver this design compromise, which was also seen on Galaxy Note phones. The stylus is placed internally next to one of the sides. As a result, the bottom edge has to be flat (or somewhat flat). To make the handset symmetrical, Samsung went for flat top edges as well.

The four corners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's body have become rounder. — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) August 24, 2025

Those rectangular corners made the Galaxy S24 Ultra uncomfortable to hold. Samsung has fixed the problem to a certain degree with this year's Galaxy S25 Ultra (image above). The phone has rounder corners than its predecessor, but the curvature isn't identical to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. If UniverseIce's tweet above is accurate, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature much rounder corner. Considering that UniverseIce has provided plenty of accurate details about unreleased Samsung products over the years, and that Galaxy phones leak well in advance of Samsung's press events, it's likely the information is correct.

Since the stylus placement on previous Galaxy Ultra models is the reason why these phones are less comfortable to hold, removing the S Pen is the easiest way for Samsung to release a Galaxy S26 Ultra with rounder corners than expected. However, such a move might annoy those Samsung fans who have been using a stylus since the Galaxy Note days.