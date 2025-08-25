iPhone 17 Air Might Repeat A Familiar Strategy From The iPhone 4 Era
The main appeal for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is the rumored 5.5mm thickness. But such a device will need protective gear, including a screen cover and a case. Both elements would protect the handset, but they'll also add extra thickness to the phone, somewhat defeating the purpose. Using a bumper case similar to the iPhone 4's infamous protective accessory might be better than a traditional case, especially if it's made by Apple. To that point, the iPhone maker reportedly considered making bumper cases for the iPhone 17 Air, but it's currently unclear whether Apple will actually manufacture them.
"I believe Apple has at least considered/tested a new case for the slimmer iPhone this year that surrounds the edges but doesn't cover the back," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said on X on Sunday. "It's a similar concept to the iPhone 4 Bumpers from 2010."
Apple made bumper cases for the iPhone 4 in response to the Antennagate scandal. Holding the iPhone 4 would sometimes block the cellular signal to the exposed antenna lines on the sides of the metal chassis. This would lead to connectivity issues and dropped calls. Apple fixed the problem by providing free bumper cases to iPhone 4 buyers. The colorful cases continued to be available in stores for purchase after that.
Why bumper cases make sense for the iPhone 17 Air
Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 in a few weeks, with the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air expected to be the most exciting (and potentially most controversial) addition to the iPhone family. The iPhone 17 Air will replace the "iPhone Plus" model in Apple's lineup, offering a tempting proposition. The iPhone 17 Air should feature a 6.6-inch display but a much thinner profile than the 7.80mm thick iPhone 16 Plus.
Previous reports have suggested that Apple had to make certain compromises to shrink the iPhone 17 Air. The phone will reportedly lack a physical SIM slot, and battery life might take a hit as well, at least compared to other three models in the iPhone 17 series — all of which will be about as thick as their predecessors. The iPhone 17 Air should also features a single camera on the back. Using more camera sensors would further consume internal battery space at the expense of the battery.
Anyone buying the iPhone 17 Air will be aware of downsides. They want an ultra-thin handset with a large screen, even if that means accepting worse battery life than the other iPhone 17 models. These consumers will probably not want to increase the thickness of the handset with regular smartphone cases. That's where a bumper similar to what Apple created for the iPhone 4 would come in handy. It would add protection without the bulk.
Will iPhone accessory makers sell bumpers?
Other accessory makers have made bumper cases for the iPhone since the iPhone 4, and they're often cheaper than Apple's official options. I use one such bumper for the iPhone 14 Pro, and I have no complaints. It's durable and gets the job done. I've dropped the phone a few times, and the bumper helped absorb the shock. But bumper cases are rarer these days than during the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s product cycles.
Having Apple manufacture official bumpers for the iPhone 17 Air would increase availability. The bumpers would likely be available in various colors to complement the iPhone 17 Air color options and inspire lookalikes from accessory makers. Consumers would have many more options available in stores. Also, Apple's bumpers would undoubtedly be available alongside the iPhone 17 Air in September.
Apple will surely address durability concerns when it announces the iPhone 17 Air in a few weeks. After all, the company will want to explain how it was able to create such a thin handset, so it'll also have to talk about how strong the device is.