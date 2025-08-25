iPhone 17 Air Might Repeat A Familiar Strategy From The iPhone 4 Era

The main appeal for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is the rumored 5.5mm thickness. But such a device will need protective gear, including a screen cover and a case. Both elements would protect the handset, but they'll also add extra thickness to the phone, somewhat defeating the purpose. Using a bumper case similar to the iPhone 4's infamous protective accessory might be better than a traditional case, especially if it's made by Apple. To that point, the iPhone maker reportedly considered making bumper cases for the iPhone 17 Air, but it's currently unclear whether Apple will actually manufacture them.

"I believe Apple has at least considered/tested a new case for the slimmer iPhone this year that surrounds the edges but doesn't cover the back," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said on X on Sunday. "It's a similar concept to the iPhone 4 Bumpers from 2010."

Apple made bumper cases for the iPhone 4 in response to the Antennagate scandal. Holding the iPhone 4 would sometimes block the cellular signal to the exposed antenna lines on the sides of the metal chassis. This would lead to connectivity issues and dropped calls. Apple fixed the problem by providing free bumper cases to iPhone 4 buyers. The colorful cases continued to be available in stores for purchase after that.