5 Of The Best MacBook Docking Stations On Amazon, Ranked By Real Customers

Although Apple has been slightly more generous in the recent MacBook Pro models, the company is notorious for not providing enough ports in its Mac laptops. This results in folks struggling to connect multiple peripherals, displays, and storage devices to their MacBooks. Fortunately, MacBook docking stations are here to save the day and expand the port selection on your Mac laptop; whether it's a MacBook Air, Pro, or the vanilla MacBook of yesteryears.

Docking stations or USB-C hubs are nifty gadgets that come with a varying selection of ports and connect to Thunderbolt (TB) or regular USB-C ports on your MacBook, allowing you to connect more devices than you typically can with your Mac's default port selection.

However, getting a suitable docking station can be overwhelming, given the number of choices in the market. So, here are five of the best Mac-compatible docking stations and USB-C hubs that are available on Amazon and have received good reviews from buyers.