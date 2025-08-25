The Overlooked Wyatt Russell And Dennis Quaid Western Crushing It On Netflix

Critics and audiences seem to agree that "Broke" is more than just another familiar Western. The film currently boasts a stellar 91% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers giving it a solid 84%. That's reasonably close to alignment, something you don't always see from critics and fans — and especially rare for a genre that can be hit-or-miss with modern audiences.

The story itself blends classic Western grit with a contemporary edge. Russell proves he can hold his own as a leading man outside the superhero arena (here, he plays a rodeo star whose career is fading). Quaid, meanwhile, brings his decades of star power to a role that calls for him to play Russell's stern father — a former rodeo star himself.

Netflix's Top 10 movies ranking, which lives inside the app itself and updates daily, is generally dominated by things like thrillers, fantasy dramas, and big action movies, which makes the rise of "Broke" on the streamer all the more interesting. If anything, I'd argue that it's evidence viewers still want a well-told story grounded in character and atmosphere and that everything doesn't have to be a paint-by-numbers, formulaic release. For Russell, "Broke" is another step in building a versatile career, while Quaid proves he can still command scenes with the ease of a much younger actor. And for Netflix, "Broke" is yet another reminder that sleeper hits can come from the unlikeliest of places.