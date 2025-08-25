The Overlooked Wyatt Russell And Dennis Quaid Western Crushing It On Netflix
Given that Netflix doesn't make and release as many original movies as it does TV shows, quite often a movie will quietly get added to the streaming giant without much fanfare — and suddenly find itself competing for attention with some of the platform's most-hyped originals. That's exactly what's happening with "Broke," a Western starring "Thunderbolts*" actor Wyatt Russell alongside Hollywood veteran Dennis Quaid. The film, which originally flew under the radar, has surged into the Netflix Top 10 and is currently holding its own against some heavy hitters.
Right now, "Broke" sits at #4 in the U.S., trailing only the animated juggernaut "KPop Demon Hunters" (#1), the steamy German drama "Fall For Me" (#2), and the buzzy new documentary "The Truth About Jussie Smollett?" (#3). Not bad company for a movie that didn't arrive with much of a marketing blitz. Add in strong word-of-mouth and solid reviews, which we'll talk about below, and it's not too much of a mystery why this movie from director Carlyle Eubank is all of a sudden crushing it on Netflix.
Broke on Netflix: A Western with staying power?
Critics and audiences seem to agree that "Broke" is more than just another familiar Western. The film currently boasts a stellar 91% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers giving it a solid 84%. That's reasonably close to alignment, something you don't always see from critics and fans — and especially rare for a genre that can be hit-or-miss with modern audiences.
The story itself blends classic Western grit with a contemporary edge. Russell proves he can hold his own as a leading man outside the superhero arena (here, he plays a rodeo star whose career is fading). Quaid, meanwhile, brings his decades of star power to a role that calls for him to play Russell's stern father — a former rodeo star himself.
Netflix's Top 10 movies ranking, which lives inside the app itself and updates daily, is generally dominated by things like thrillers, fantasy dramas, and big action movies, which makes the rise of "Broke" on the streamer all the more interesting. If anything, I'd argue that it's evidence viewers still want a well-told story grounded in character and atmosphere and that everything doesn't have to be a paint-by-numbers, formulaic release. For Russell, "Broke" is another step in building a versatile career, while Quaid proves he can still command scenes with the ease of a much younger actor. And for Netflix, "Broke" is yet another reminder that sleeper hits can come from the unlikeliest of places.