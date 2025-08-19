Vanessa Kirby's Fantastic Four Follow-Up Is A Crime Thriller Dominating Netflix's Top Charts

Caron has actually worked with Kirby before on a major Netflix release — he directed several episodes of "The Crown," in which Kirby played the U.K.'s Princess Margaret. Caron's "Night Always Comes," adapted from Willy Vlautin's 2021 novel, follows Kirby's character Lynette over the course of one night in Portland as she navigates the demons of her past and ultimately makes choices that push her to the brink of self-destruction. "Lynette is driven by a desperate need for security, for the idea of home as much as, I guess, the reality of it," Caron continued in his Tudum interview.

"Yet she is haunted by the fear that she doesn't deserve it. Her journey is a study in propulsion. Each decision, no matter how reckless, is an attempt to outrun her past and carve out a future."

The cast surrounding Kirby includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stephan James, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, Randall Park, and Michael Kelly. If we're being charitable, the movie has scored mixed reviews — a 56% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, for example, based on 41 reviews as of this writing. For what it's worth, though, Kirby is magnetic as always here, with her eyes alone pulling off an acting masterclass all by themselves. Here's just one scene from the movie, which Netflix shared to its official @netflixfilm account, to show you what I'm talking about. Kirby, as ever, is one of a kind.