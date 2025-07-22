The Fantastic Four: First Steps Review: Marvel's First Family Packs An Emotional Punch

Repairing a cinematic universe is a multi-step process, one which Marvel Studios is figuring out in real time. There's no question that the sheen of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has worn off in recent years, as new characters have been introduced with great fanfare only to be promptly forgotten (see: Starfox, Black Knight, Clea, etc.) and promising adventures have devolved into CGI messes.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" can't undo all of that in one fell swoop, but it does pick up where "Thunderbolts" left off by continuing to right the ship. It's another step in the right direction – and an incredibly important one ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday," which is where we'll see Marvel's First Family next.

Thankfully, whether or not you're still fully committed to seeing the Multiverse Saga through to the end, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" features a thrilling standalone story with a beginning, middle, and end that still manages to help set up the fast-approaching conclusion to this chapter of the MCU.