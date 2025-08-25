Rumor Claims iPhone 17 Pro Will Feature Reverse Wireless Charging

Now, before you get your hopes up, the leak specifically notes that Apple has been testing the feature. In other words, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. Incidentally, a report from a few months ago claimed that Apple's implementation will be able to transmit power at 7.5W. It's not groundbreaking speed, but it is certainly more than enough when you need a quick charge in a pinch.

Assuming reverse wireless charging will ship with the iPhone 17 Pro, we'll likely see more rumors about it in the coming weeks. We'll know all once Apple officially unveils its iPhone 17 lineup at its special event this September.

Official invitations haven't been sent out yet, but rumors point to an event happening on Tuesday, September 9. If that date turns out to be accurate, history tells us that preorders for the device will begin on Friday, September 12. Following that, expect Apple's iPhone 17 lineup to arrive in stores on Friday, September 19, potentially with reverse wireless charging in tow.