Rumor Claims iPhone 17 Pro Will Feature Reverse Wireless Charging
Over the years, we've seen various rumors sprout up about the iPhone supporting reverse wireless charging. To date, none of them have come true, but the latest such leak comes from a notorious Apple scooper with the handle Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo. The leak specifically claims that reverse wireless charging will be exclusive to Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models.
For those unfamiliar, reverse wireless charging would enable iPhone users to charge wireless peripherals like AirPods or an Apple Watch by placing it on top of an iPhone. The feature can even be used to charge other smartphones. Put simply, the feature would allow iPhone 17 Pro users to share their batteries with other devices. It's not a tentpole feature by any means, but it would certainly make the value proposition of an iPhone 17 Pro more compelling. It would also render leaving the house without a charger less of an issue.
Take this iPhone rumor with a grain of salt
Now, before you get your hopes up, the leak specifically notes that Apple has been testing the feature. In other words, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. Incidentally, a report from a few months ago claimed that Apple's implementation will be able to transmit power at 7.5W. It's not groundbreaking speed, but it is certainly more than enough when you need a quick charge in a pinch.
Assuming reverse wireless charging will ship with the iPhone 17 Pro, we'll likely see more rumors about it in the coming weeks. We'll know all once Apple officially unveils its iPhone 17 lineup at its special event this September.
Official invitations haven't been sent out yet, but rumors point to an event happening on Tuesday, September 9. If that date turns out to be accurate, history tells us that preorders for the device will begin on Friday, September 12. Following that, expect Apple's iPhone 17 lineup to arrive in stores on Friday, September 19, potentially with reverse wireless charging in tow.