Leaked Apple Invite For iPhone 17 Event Is Likely Fake, But The Date Might Be Real
Over the past few days, social media has been flooded with a leaked iPhone 17 event invite. Bearing the title "Futurebound," this invite teases an in-person Apple Event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on September 9.
While at least two sources have corroborated the iPhone 17 event likely taking place on September 9, this invite is just engagement bait. Not only have Apple Event invites never leaked before being sent out to the media, but they're also always sent just a couple of weeks before the official keynote.
Of course, a few years ago, you might remember hearing about Siri hinting at a future Apple Event, but the company itself has never had its invite leaked early. Even if the date is accurate, which we'll only know for sure once Apple sends out the actual invitations, this is just the latest instance of social media nonsense that inevitably circulates every time an major Apple announcement approaches.
iPhone 17 might still debut on September 9
Apple usually holds iPhone events a week after Labor Day, which takes place on September 1st. The company also has a habit of holding these events on a Tuesday, this is why the September 9 date makes the most sense. Pre-sales would then start on September 12, and general sales would open on September 19 as customers started getting their hands on the new models.
This long-anticipated Apple Event is expected to feature four new iPhone 17 models, including the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. Apple is also expected to announce as many as three new Apple Watch models during the keynote. Other rumored devices that could debut at the event include the AirPods Pro 3 and AirTag 2.
While M5 Macs are now expected in early 2026, there appear to be enough products in the pipeline at Apple for another potential event in the coming months, including a new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, new M4 iPad Air, M5 iPad Pro, an A19 Pro iPad mini, and A18 iPad. That's not to mention the apparent army of home robots currently in development behind the scenes.