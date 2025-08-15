Leaked Apple Invite For iPhone 17 Event Is Likely Fake, But The Date Might Be Real

Over the past few days, social media has been flooded with a leaked iPhone 17 event invite. Bearing the title "Futurebound," this invite teases an in-person Apple Event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on September 9.

While at least two sources have corroborated the iPhone 17 event likely taking place on September 9, this invite is just engagement bait. Not only have Apple Event invites never leaked before being sent out to the media, but they're also always sent just a couple of weeks before the official keynote.

Of course, a few years ago, you might remember hearing about Siri hinting at a future Apple Event, but the company itself has never had its invite leaked early. Even if the date is accurate, which we'll only know for sure once Apple sends out the actual invitations, this is just the latest instance of social media nonsense that inevitably circulates every time an major Apple announcement approaches.