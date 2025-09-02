Your Car's USB Port Can Do More Than You Might Think

A car's USB port might seem like it's just for charging your phone, but it can do much more. Sure, powering up your device is the obvious use, but in many modern cars, those little ports hide some surprisingly handy features. You can use them for things like updating your car's software without making a trip to the dealership or even running dashboard tech for your next road trip.

Some ports are charge-only, delivering modest power for devices like earbuds or smartwatches. Others support USB-C Power Delivery that can juice up tablets and laptops while you drive. Others handle data transfer for navigation, media, and other in-car tech. If you know its hidden tricks, your USB port can be one of the most useful tools in your car.

Once you realize your USB port can do more than charge devices, one of the first ways to take advantage is by keeping your car's software up to date — let's take a look at how that works.