Your Car's USB Port Can Do More Than You Might Think
A car's USB port might seem like it's just for charging your phone, but it can do much more. Sure, powering up your device is the obvious use, but in many modern cars, those little ports hide some surprisingly handy features. You can use them for things like updating your car's software without making a trip to the dealership or even running dashboard tech for your next road trip.
Some ports are charge-only, delivering modest power for devices like earbuds or smartwatches. Others support USB-C Power Delivery that can juice up tablets and laptops while you drive. Others handle data transfer for navigation, media, and other in-car tech. If you know its hidden tricks, your USB port can be one of the most useful tools in your car.
Once you realize your USB port can do more than charge devices, one of the first ways to take advantage is by keeping your car's software up to date — let's take a look at how that works.
Update your car's firmware
Some cars let you load firmware updates onto a USB stick and install them right from the driver's seat. This simple process can bring big benefits such as adding new infotainment features, improving navigation accuracy, and fixing annoying software bugs.
A good example is Ford's SYNC system — Ford has repeatedly provided downloadable USB updates so owners can upgrade their infotainment systems without visiting a dealer. In 2016, for instance, Ford released a major SYNC 3 update that could be installed via USB to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
Manufacturers may also use USB updates during recalls or urgent fixes, when getting cars updated quickly is critical. Installing updates via USB can differ by vehicle make and model. In most cases, though, you download the update from the car maker's official website, put it on a USB drive, and follow the instructions in your car's infotainment system. This process has been used by companies like Toyota and BMW for infotainment and navigation fixes.
You only need to ensure the USB drive is formatted in a file system your car supports — commonly exFAT or FAT32. Luckily, most commercially available flash drives are already set up to handle these formats.
Keep an eye on the road with dash cams
Dash cams have become an essential tool for documenting road trips, improving security, and protecting yourself in case of accidents. Some aftermarket dash cams and parking monitors can be powered directly from your car's USB port, skipping the hassle of hardwiring into the fuse box. This makes installation simpler and cleaner, with fewer visible cables, especially for vehicles with USB ports that are hidden inside the glovebox.
Some automakers now build dash cam support directly into their vehicles, and they also rely on USB ports. For example, Tesla's built-in Dashcam requires a properly formatted USB flash drive plugged into the vehicle's USB port, preferably the one in the glovebox.
Powering a dash cam through USB offers a practical balance between simplicity and security. It also helps you avoid the cost and complexity of hardwiring while still adding an extra layer of protection on the road. In vehicles with conveniently placed USB ports — such as those built into the dashboard or near the rearview mirror — this setup can look discreet and still be an elegant solution for everyday safety.
Store media on an SSD
One overlooked use for a car's USB port is connecting a portable solid-state drive (SSD) directly to the infotainment system. Doing so allows you to store thousands of songs, movies, or even load videos for back-seat passengers on long trips. While wireless features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are convenient, they rely on a strong connection, something you can sidestep by keeping your media stored locally.
This works best in vehicles where the infotainment system is designed to read external storage through USB. For example, the Tesla Model Y can be connected via USB to an SSD to play local music, while the BMW iDrive media system can browse music libraries directly using a similar setup.
To get started, simply connect the SSD to your car's USB port, but first make sure it's formatted in a supported file system such as exFAT. Check your owner's manual for maximum drive size limits (some systems cap at 128GB or 256GB) and organize files into standard music or video folders so your head unit can recognize them.
For long drives or areas with poor cell coverage, having media saved directly to a USB-connected SSD is a reliable alternative to streaming. Since SSDs are faster and more durable than traditional hard drives, you get instant access to your library with less risk of lag or failure.