5 Fun Ways To Repurpose An Old Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and accessible pieces of hardware available today. Originally designed to promote computer science education, it has since evolved into a go-to tool for hobbyists, engineers, and educators. The Pi's low cost, compact form factor, and open-source flexibility make it ideal for countless DIY applications. Even older models, like the Raspberry Pi 3, remain useful for dedicated single-purpose projects.

If you've got a Raspberry Pi sitting idle in a drawer, there's no reason to let it go unused. With just a few additional components — ones you might even have laying around — you can turn it into something genuinely useful, fun, or even educational. The Raspberry Pi lineup includes both wireless and non-wireless models, each with practical uses. Wireless boards like the Pi 3, Pi 4, and Zero W are ideal for connected projects like streaming devices. On the other hand, older or non-wireless models like the Raspberry Pi 2 or the original Zero still work well for offline or wired-only setups, such as retro gaming consoles. Whatever model you have, here are five fun ways to put it to good use.