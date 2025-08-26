Google's Nano-Banana AI Image Generator Is Officially Available In The Gemini﻿ App

A mysterious Nano-Banana AI image generator went viral a few days ago, with some testers speculating that Google owned the new generative AI tool. They thought Google released it on LMArena for public testing before the official launch, which is what usually happens with new frontier AI models that developers want to offer for testing before a wider rollout.

Google on Tuesday confirmed that Nano-Banana is indeed its next-generation AI image generation model for Gemini. Its official name is Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, though you won't have to bother remembering that name. According to Google, paid and unpaid Gemini subscribers can use the "Nano-Banana" image editing capabilities in the Gemini app. The upgraded AI image generator will also be available in the Gemini API, Google AI Studio, and Vertex AI.

The new editing model comes out of Google's DeepMind department, Google said in a blog post. "People have been going bananas over it already in early previews," Google teased, adding that the new model is the top-rated image editing model in the world, according to LMArena rankings.