Mysterious Nano-Banana AI Image Generator Goes Viral - Here Are 10 Wild Examples

Generative artificial intelligence enthusiasts are always on the lookout for brand-new AI models released for public testing ahead of their commercial launch, and in the past few weeks, they have discovered a mysterious "Nano-Banana" AI image generator that can create incredible results from text prompts. While it's unclear what company is behind Nano-Banana, some people think this is a Google model that the company is quietly testing in public before announcing the AI image-generation tool officially.

Since ChatGPT went viral in late 2022, we've witnessed a growing number of AI startups develop image and video generation tools. These generative AI products have seen massive upgrades this past year. ChatGPT received a built-in tool called GPT-4o image generation in the first half of the year and that model went viral almost immediately, with users creating convincing deepfakes and plenty of Studio Ghibli-style images. ChatGPT can also edit user-submitted photos in addition to generating images that look just like real photos.

Gemini gained similar image generation and editing powers, but Google's tool didn't witness a similar surge in user interest. On the other hand, Google's Veo 3 video generator saw plenty of excitement from users since Google released the model at I/O 2025. Products from lesser-known firms have also gone viral lately, like Higgsfield and its Soul AI image and video generation products.