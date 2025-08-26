Apple Music Expands Its Spotify Transfer Tool To 7 More Countries, Including The U.S.
Following an initial rollout of an Apple Music tool to transfer songs from Spotify in May 2025, Apple has quietly rolled out the availability of this tool to seven more countries. With that, alongside Australia and New Zealand, users in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the UK, and the United States, can take advantage of quickly transferring all their playlists from Spotify to Apple Music.
The information is available in an updated Apple Support document, with MacRumors the first to spot it. Apple is slowly rolling out this long-requested feature to more users.
The Spotify transfer tool offered by Apple Music is the best way to help users switch between systems. After all, just like the Move to iOS app available on Android, this is to make it easier for long-time Spotify users to give Apple Music a try.
While I've personally been using FreeYourMusic to go back and forth to Apple Music and Spotify playlists, Apple just made available a more straightforward tool.
Here's how to transfer Spotify songs and playlists to Apple Music
Transferring Spotify songs to Apple Music is very straightforward. First of all, you need to have an Apple Music subscription, an iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, or an Android device with the latest version of the Apple Music app. Another possibility is to use music.apple.com to do the steps below.
Apple says you can transfer songs, albums, and playlists from other music services to Apple Music. While not all songs might be transferred, Apple says all your saved content in the other service remains there. The company also states it uses a third-party provider for the transfer. That being said, follow the steps below:
- On your iPhone, go to Settings, Apps, and Music.
- Tap Transfer Music from Other Music Services.
- After you sign in to the service, choose what you want to transfer.
- Once Apple Music matches your music catalog, it's going to transfer everything you selected, but you might need to tap Review Now to choose an alternate version of a song or album.
- Apple says you have 30 days from the initial transfer to review these unmatched songs and select alternate versions.
The company also highlights you can only transfer playlists you created, and not the ones provided by the music service.