Apple Music Expands Its Spotify Transfer Tool To 7 More Countries, Including The U.S.

Following an initial rollout of an Apple Music tool to transfer songs from Spotify in May 2025, Apple has quietly rolled out the availability of this tool to seven more countries. With that, alongside Australia and New Zealand, users in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the UK, and the United States, can take advantage of quickly transferring all their playlists from Spotify to Apple Music.

The information is available in an updated Apple Support document, with MacRumors the first to spot it. Apple is slowly rolling out this long-requested feature to more users.

The Spotify transfer tool offered by Apple Music is the best way to help users switch between systems. After all, just like the Move to iOS app available on Android, this is to make it easier for long-time Spotify users to give Apple Music a try.

While I've personally been using FreeYourMusic to go back and forth to Apple Music and Spotify playlists, Apple just made available a more straightforward tool.